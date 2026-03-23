P1.4-B illegal vapes seized

The raid, supported by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), targeted a facility where authorities discovered five suspended vape brands. Officials said the brands had been flagged for failing to comply with mandatory packaging requirements.

According to the BoC, the government stands to lose approximately P4 million in duties and taxes from the illegal shipment.

“This is our largest crackdown on illegal vape products since 2024,” Nepomuceno said.

While investigators are still determining when the shipments entered the country, initial findings suggest the products originated in China.

Nepomuceno said the agency has identified the registered owners of the warehouse, who will be given the opportunity to present their documentation before legal action is finalized.

The commissioner also issued a warning to a vlogger who allegedly promoted and endorsed one of the suspended brands. Nepomuceno called on the influencer to coordinate with authorities as the investigation continues.

“Accountability will be strictly enforced,” the BoC said in a statement.