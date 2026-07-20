Despite competing in the ratings race, Martin expressed nothing but admiration for Dantes.

“Sobra ang respeto ko sa taong ito. Maraming salamat, Kuya Dingdong, sa walang sawang pagmamahal at dedikasyon mo sa ating industriya,” Martin wrote on Instagram.

Dantes echoed the same sentiment, saying that while they may headline rival programs, they share one common goal: strengthening the Philippine entertainment industry.

“Magkaiba man ang programa, iisa lang ang layunin—pagmamahal at pagpapalakas ng ating industriya.

“Masayang kuwentuhan at makabuluhang palitan ng mga ideya para sa isa na namang proyektong ilulunsad ng AKTOR – League of Filipino Actors sa ilalim ng pamumuno ng ating kapwa AKTOR member na si Coco Martin. Soon.

“Para sa AKTOR. Para sa mga aktor. Para sa industriya.

“Salamat, Coco,” Dantes wrote on Instagram.

The meeting brought together two of Philippine television's biggest leading men, proving that beyond the competition, their shared commitment to uplifting the industry comes first.