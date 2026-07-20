"Against the backdrop of the PRC's circumvention of international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and disregard of the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Tribunal Ruling on the South China Sea, their actions further justify the Department's position of disengagement. We simply cannot trust this belligerent neighbor," the DND said.

The department said the professionalism and resolve shown by Philippine military personnel underscore the need to strengthen the country's defense posture.

"The professionalism and resolve shown by our military personnel compel us to strengthen our resolve, build up our deterrence, shore up our alliances, and bolster our national commitment to safeguard what is rightfully ours," it said.

The DND added that it is closely monitoring the situation and preparing appropriate measures to respond to what it described as continued aggression.

"As we continue to monitor and prepare measures to meet this aggression, the Department of National Defense salutes the defenders of BRP Sierra Madre and our western frontier. We will not back down. 'Di tayo pasisiil!" the statement read.