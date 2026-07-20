Under the agreement, DICT and LANDBANK will jointly identify priority financing use cases, pilot AI-enabled solutions, and provide operational feedback to enhance the DICT’s MSME AI Tech Stack. The initiative being led by the DICT Office of the Chief of Staff in coordination with the DICT Emerging Tech Group.

DICT Undersecretary Faye Condez-de Sagon said the initiative is intended to translate the country’s regional AI commitments into practical tools for entrepreneurs.

“This MOU is another step that turns that vision into practical tools that will help MSMEs become more productive, financing-ready, and competitive,” she said.

The mobile-first platform is designed to help entrepreneurs overcome common business hurdles by preparing bankable business plans, complying with government requirements, setting profitable prices, understanding contracts, creating marketing content, and identifying financing and government support programs. It will be available in Filipino, English, and other major local languages.

Once launched, the app can assist MSMEs in organizing documentary requirements, supporting credit assessment, and improving business decision-making.

“AI must create real opportunities for our people, especially our MSMEs that serve as the backbone of the economy. This partnership with LANDBANK reflects our commitment to harnessing emerging tech and improving access to financing,” DICT Secretary Henry Aguda said.