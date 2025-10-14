Drug den dismantled, five arrested in Subic Town

A drug den was dismantled while five suspects, including the drug den operator, were arrested during a buy-bust operation at Purok 4, Barangay Calapandayan on 12 October 2025.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Zambales, the drug den operator and the four other suspects were arrested along with P81,600-worth of suspected shabu.

PDEA Zambales identified the suspects as 60-year-old drug den operator Nel, 45-year-old Toto, 42-year-old Ela, 45-year-old Ar-Ar, and 47-year-old Pataw. Around 12 grams of shabu valued at P81,600, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money were recovered by the operating teams.

Confiscated illegal drugs will undergo qualitative and quantitative examinations at the PDEA RO3 laboratory.

The operation was conducted through the collaborative effort of PDEA Zambales Provincial Office, Subic Police Station, and Zambales PPO-Drug Enforcement Unit.

Charges for violations under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are now being readied for filing.