34 nabbed in CALABARZON anti-drug operations

24-HOUR POLICE OPERATIONS. The Police Regional Office 4A reports the arrest of 34 drug suspects, 193 individuals linked to illegal gambling, and 20 wanted persons during separate operations across CALABARZON from 18 to 19 October 2026. Police also reported seizing 66.15 grams of suspected shabu valued at P449,820. (PRO 4A)

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — Police arrested 34 individuals in 23 anti-illegal drug operations across CALABARZON within 24 hours, seizing suspected shabu valued at P449,820, the Police Regional Office 4A (PRO 4A) reported Monday, 19 October.

According to the regional police’s daily accomplishment report covering 6 a.m. on 18 October to 6 a.m. on 19 October, authorities confiscated 66.15 grams of suspected shabu during the intensified anti-criminality campaign.

The operations were part of the regional police’s continuing efforts to combat illegal drugs and other criminal activities across Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.

Aside from drug-related arrests, PRO 4A recorded 193 individuals apprehended in 79 operations against illegal gambling, with authorities confiscating P27,487 in suspected gambling proceeds.

Police also arrested 20 individuals with outstanding warrants, including eight classified as most wanted persons and 12 other wanted individuals.

In separate operations targeting loose firearms, authorities conducted nine operations that resulted in eight arrests and the confiscation of 10 firearms.

The report also recorded the surrender of 14 firearms and one explosive.

Meanwhile, the enforcement of local ordinances resulted in 1,424 individuals being fined and another 6,540 receiving reprimands for various violations.

PRO 4A said the sustained operations are aligned with the Philippine National Police’s focused agenda and the leadership priorities of Regional Director Brig. Gen. Dominic L. Baccay.

The regional police office continues to implement its B.E.S.T. initiative, which stands for Be Visible, Engage Immediately, Serve Together and Transform Trust, aimed at strengthening police visibility, community engagement and public confidence in law enforcement.

The latest accomplishment report highlights the scale of police operations conducted across the region within a single reporting period.

However, the regional summary did not provide a provincial breakdown of the arrests and confiscations or identify the specific locations where the operations were conducted.