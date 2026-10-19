DENR releases Brahminy Kite in Tarlac

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has released a rehabilitated Brahminy kite (𝘏𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴) back into its natural habitat after residents at Barangay Green Village in Concepcion, Tarlac, rescued it.

The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Capas facilitated the release of the bird of prey after the residents turned it over to them. CENRO stated that the residents found the animal weak and unable to fly following a typhoon.

They immediately sought assistance from the agency, demonstrating the important role of community participation in wildlife conservation.

Following an assessment, DENR wildlife officers recommended the bird for rehabilitation. For nearly two weeks, CENRO Capas provided food, care, and regular monitoring until the raptor regained its strength and was ready for release. During its recovery, DENR personnel named the bird “Igan.”

CENRO Capas Chief Isagani Manalili said the bird’s recovery highlights how public awareness and cooperation can contribute to wildlife protection.

“Igan’s recovery shows that when residents report and turn over wildlife, they become partners in protecting biodiversity. Public awareness and proper handling are key to ensuring that injured animals can safely return to their natural habitat,” he said.

The Brahminy kite is a native bird of prey in the Philippines. Although it is not classified as endangered, it is protected under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09 as an Other Wildlife Species. It also contributes to ecological balance as part of the country’s wildlife.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo urged the public to report encounters with injured or distressed wildlife to the nearest DENR office for proper guidance and assistance. He also reminded the public to refrain from hunting, capturing, or harming wild animals.