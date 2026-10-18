Criminal gang member in Bulacan, arrested in Cagayan

A member of a criminal gang operating in Bulacan was arrested in Cagayan during a law enforcement operation at Barangay Newagac in the town of Gattaran, Cagayan on 14 October 2026.

According to the police, the wanted individual was identified by police intelligence as a member of the Diamla Criminal Gang. The law enforcement operation was conducted by the police units from Bulacan and Police Regional Office 2, marking another step in the continuing effort to locate wanted persons and address criminal activities beyond their usual areas of operation.

Under the leadership of PGen Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr., Chief, Philippine National Police (PNP), the 40-year-old wanted person was taken into custody on October 14, 2026, in Barangay Newagac, Gattaran, Cagayan.

Police intelligence has linked the Diamla Criminal Gang to alleged illegal drug and theft activities in Bocaue and Pandi, as well as other areas of Bulacan. The arrest of one of its identified members highlights the importance of information sharing and coordination when wanted individuals move beyond their original area of operation.

The arrest stemmed from a warrant issued on September 16, 2026, by the Regional Trial Court, Third Judicial Region, Branch 9, Malolos City, Bulacan, in connection with a case under Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act. The court recommended bail of P72,000.00.

The operation was carried out by the Tracker Team of the Police Intelligence Unit in Bulacan, personnel of the Bocaue Municipal Police Station, and intelligence and drug enforcement personnel of Police Regional Office 2. Their combined efforts led to the location of the wanted individual in Cagayan and the subsequent implementation of the warrant.

"Kapag lumipat ng lugar ang isang wanted person, hindi ibig sabihin na doon na nagtatapos ang paghahanap. We coordinate, share information, and follow the lead until we locate the person. Pero kasabay nito, we make sure that the arrest is done properly and that the rights of the individual are respected," Nartatez said.

The operation is consistent with the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which promotes stronger coordination, information sharing, and responsive police action. It likewise supports the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in maintaining public safety and upholding the rule of law.

After the arrest, the individual was informed of his constitutional rights in a language known to him and brought for medical examination before being placed under proper police custody for documentation and disposition.