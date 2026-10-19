SBMA pushes for more EVs in Subic Freeport

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) has conducted a dry run of its electric buses at the Central Business District of the Subic Bay Freeport Zone on 03 November 2025.

Subic Bay Freeport — With the country shifting to electric vehicles, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) is riding the wave of global EV industry expansion by eyeing the entry of more electric vehicles in this Freeport as it positions to play a significant role in the country’s evolving automotive logistics and supply chain sector.

According to SBMA Senior Deputy Administrator for Operations Ronnie Yambao, “With its strategic location, established port infrastructure, and Freeport environment, Subic Bay offers opportunities for businesses involved in importing, exporting, distributing, and handling electric vehicles and related components.”

The Subic Bay Freeport recently became the entry point of 80 brand new units of hybrid electric vehicles and 20 brand new units of full electric vehicles (FEV), the first discharging of a named brand’s EVs here.

The consignee is set to import these branded EVs again within a few weeks, with the consignee planning to import more than 500 units per week, or more than 2,000 per month, and will generate a revenue of P6.8-million for the said month.

Located in Central Luzon, Subic Bay provides access to major commercial centers, industrial zones, and transport networks across the Philippines. Its port facilities and surrounding logistics infrastructure make the area a potential gateway for international vehicle shipments, including electric passenger cars, electric commercial vehicles, electric motorcycles, and EV components.

For importers and distributors, the availability of cargo handling, warehousing, freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services can support the movement of vehicles from overseas manufacturers to Philippine markets.

The growing interest in sustainable transportation is creating new opportunities throughout the EV supply chain. Subic Bay could support several business activities, including vehicle imports by receiving fully assembled electric vehicles from international manufacturing centers.

This growth could also support the distribution and warehousing sector by providing storage, inspection, inventory management, and distribution services. Another is commercial fleet development, supporting the supply of electric vans, utility vehicles, buses, and other fleet applications.

Subic Freeport can also support the EV components and batteries industry by facilitating the movement of charging equipment, replacement parts, and battery-related products, subject to applicable transport and safety requirements.

“Another is the re-export and regional logistics, by exploring opportunities to consolidate and transfer eligible vehicle shipments to other markets, subject to customs and trade regulations,” SDA Yambao said.

The EV industry in the Philippines is booming, with 2026 becoming the year of EVs due to the high cost of fuel caused by the conflict in the Middle East. The industry was also pushed by the national government’s thrust to shift from traditional fuel powered engine to EVs.

EVs accounted for nearly one in every four vehicles sold nationwide (24.7%) between January and August 2026, a meteoric rise from 12% in 2025 and a mere 4% in 2024.

The Department of Energy (DOE) recorded 66,685 EVs sold in the first eight months of 2026 alone. This fleet is heavily dominated by Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) at 29,649 units, Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) at 20,716 units, and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) at 16,320 units.

Public transportation is also undergoing a shift to renewable energy, with more and more EV public transports moving around the country, with the SBMA leading the charge for ecozones by utilizing electric buses for public transportation in Subic Bay Freeport.