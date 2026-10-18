NVSU research on migratory bird showcased at Taiwan fair

Research on the roosting sites of the migratory Grey-faced Buzzard in Nueva Vizcaya was presented at the Taipei International Birdwatching Fair in Taiwan, highlighting the province's potential for birdwatching tourism and wildlife conservation.

Jayson Caranza, dean of Nueva Vizcaya State University (NVSU), presented his study on Oct. 18, the second day of the international fair held at Guandu Nature Park in Taipei City.

The research, titled “Integrated Assessment and Conservation Strategies for Grey-faced Buzzard (Butastur indicus) Roosting in NVSU and Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, Philippines,” examines the importance of identifying and protecting the bird's roosting sites in the province.

The study highlights how scientific research can help explain the behavior of migratory birds, identify critical habitats and develop conservation measures to protect bird populations.

The presentation also brought attention to Nueva Vizcaya's potential as a destination for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts, given its forest habitats and diverse wildlife.

The participation of NVSU was supported by the Philippine Department of Tourism (PDOT) Taiwan in collaboration with the Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 2. The fair was organized by the Wild Bird Society of Taipei and brought together researchers, birdwatching enthusiasts and conservation advocates.

DOT Region 2 used the event to promote Cagayan Valley's potential for nature-based tourism, particularly birdwatching activities that combine wildlife observation with environmental education and community involvement.

The initiative also highlighted the need to protect natural habitats as interest in birdwatching and other nature-based activities grows. Tourism activities, stakeholders said, must be managed responsibly to ensure that wildlife conservation remains a priority.

Through collaboration with academic institutions and conservation groups, DOT Region 2 continues to promote the region's natural attractions while encouraging environmental protection.