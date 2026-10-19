Five Calabarzon towns among top revenue earners

RIZAL — Five municipalities in CALABARZON ranked among the country's 10 highest-revenue towns in 2025, with Cainta, Rizal, emerging as the top revenue earner nationwide, according to figures from the Commission on Audit (COA).

Cainta recorded ₱2.34 billion in revenue, while two other Rizal municipalities also secured positions in the national rankings.

Taytay placed third with ₱1.92 billion, while Rodriguez ranked sixth with more than ₱1.67 billion.

In Cavite, Silang ranked fourth nationwide with ₱1.797 billion in revenue, while Tanza placed ninth with ₱1.39 billion.

The figures were drawn from COA's 2025 Annual Financial Report for Local Government Units, reportedly released on 15 October.

The results placed three Rizal municipalities and two Cavite municipalities among the country's 10 highest-revenue towns, reflecting the substantial financial resources reported by local governments in the region.

At the provincial level, Rizal ranked second nationwide with more than ₱8.72 billion in revenue, while Cavite placed fourth with over ₱8.48 billion.

Quezon province also entered the national rankings in sixth place with more than ₱7.41 billion, followed by Laguna with over ₱6.93 billion and Batangas with more than ₱6.62 billion.

The figures represent revenues reported by local government units during fiscal year 2025 and should not be confused with total assets, cash reserves or net income.

Although higher revenues indicate greater reported financial resources, the rankings do not necessarily measure the efficiency of public spending or the quality of government services.