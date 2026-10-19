PHLPost halts mail, parcel deliveries to Saudi Arabia

Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) personnel sort mail at the Manila Central Post Office in Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila, on 09 March 2026. The PHLPost is currently implementing a compressed workweek among personnel whose duties cannot be rendered remotely and those in the mail operations to ensure uninterrupted service delivery.

The Philippine Postal Office (PHLPost) has suspended the delivery of mails and parcels to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

PHLPost announced this in a public advisory issued on Monday, 19 October, stating it is temporarily not accepting mail and parcels bound for the Middle East country.

“This temporary suspension is effective immediately until further notice,” it said.

PHLPost explained that the suspension is due to the temporary embargo imposed by international cargo and postal partners on the transportation of mail destined for Saudi Arabia.

“Regional conflicts have resulted in disruptions to airspace and international flight operations,” it stated.

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in fighting against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Houthis have been using drones and missiles in attacking airports and infrastructures in Saudi Arabia.

Reports say that 19 people were killed from the attacks directed at Saudi Arabia.