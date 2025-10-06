203,000 food packs sent to quake-hit Cebu

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced Monday that it has dispatched 203,708 family food packs (FFPs) as the first wave of augmentation support to 12 local government units (LGUs) affected by the 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Cebu.

“As of Sunday (5 October), we have released 203,708 as initial aid to the LGUs affected by the earthquake. In just five days, our Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC) has produced and dispatched food packs to immediately respond to the needs of our affected communities,” said Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), also the DSWD spokesperson.

The recipients include Daanbantayan (37,000 FFPs), Bogo City (26,000), Medellin (25,000), San Remigio (18,000), Tabogon (15,000), Madridejos (13,000), Bantayan (13,000), Borbon (12,000), Sogod (12,000), Catmon (11,708), Tabuelan (11,000), and Sta. Fe (10,000).

“The number of family food packs sent to the LGUs are based on their augmentation requests. This is just the first wave of distribution, and DSWD will continue providing food packs as disaster operations are ongoing to ensure every affected family or individual receives assistance,” Dumlao added.

The 203,000-plus FFPs are in addition to supplies prepositioned in the LGUs before the September 30 earthquake. DSWD also distributed ready-to-eat food, sanitary kits, and other non-food items for affected families.

Four DSWD mobile kitchens have been deployed to Cebu to provide hot meals for displaced families in Bogo City, San Remigio, Medellin, and Daanbantayan. Three kitchens are from Field Offices Calabarzon, Eastern Visayas, and Western Visayas, while a fourth from Field Office 10 in Northern Mindanao is expected by Tuesday, October 7.

The DSWD Field Office 7 – Central Visayas is also distributing modular tents to support LGUs in providing temporary shelters. Tent cities are currently being set up in Bogo City. Social workers have organized women- and child-friendly spaces at IDP camps to provide psychosocial support, and fun activities were held for children in the San Remigio camp.

DSWD has extended funeral assistance to bereaved families and medical support to those injured. Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program, which will provide disaster-affected families with cash to aid recovery and rebuilding.