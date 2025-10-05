P7.8B shabu seized in Pangasinan — PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP)’s intensified anti-illegal drug operations resulted in the seizure of P7.8 billion worth of suspected shabu during two operations in Pangasinan earlier this week.

In a statement Sunday, PNP Acting chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force in coordination with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) initially recovered around 125 kilograms of suspected shabu worth an estimated P850 million during a buy-bust operation on October 2 in Barangay Polong, Bugallon, which led to the arrest of two high-profile drug suspects, including a Chinese national.

A follow-up operation was conducted the following day in a warehouse in Barangay Laois, Labrador, by virtue of a search warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 70 in Burgos, Pangasinan.

The raid resulted in the seizure of an additional 895 kilograms of suspected shabu valued at around P6.9 billion.

The total haul from the two operations reached approximately 1,020 kilograms of shabu with a combined estimated street value of P7.8 billion.

“This is a good example of an accomplishment that we can do every day, especially when the community as well as the agencies concerned are in coordination,” said Nartatez.

“We assure that we will get to the bottom of this case by identifying all the personalities involved and filing cases against them,” he added.

He also assured the public of the PNP’s ongoing commitment to fighting illegal drugs, emphasizing the importance of inter-agency cooperation.