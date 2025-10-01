OCD: Up to 60 dead in Cebu quake, toll still unconfirmed

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported on Wednesday that the leading cause of fatalities in Cebu City following the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake was falling debris.

In a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, OCD officer-in-charge Asec. Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said there were 29 confirmed fatalities due to the earthquake. However, he noted that the number of reported deaths has risen to 60, which is still undergoing confirmation and validation.

“As we speak, we are seeing this number as high as 60 individuals reported to have perished in this earthquake,” he told reporters.

“As high as 60 individuals were reported to have perished in this earthquake.”

The report added that 22 people also died in San Remigio town, where a sports gymnasium collapsed when the quake struck. A basketball game was ongoing when the gym gave in.

San Remigio Municipal Police Station chief Capt. Jan Elcid Layug reported that a child was killed after being pinned by debris while sleeping at home during the earthquake.

Other fatalities were also recorded in nearby towns.