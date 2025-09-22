DILG confirms intel on protesters’ Palace arson plot

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) confirmed Monday that it had received intelligence reports indicating that a group of protesters had intended to march toward Malacañan Palace, with some allegedly plotting acts of violence, including arson.

In a Palace press briefing, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla disclosed that security forces had already been placed on heightened alert before the protest action following intelligence assessments of a potential attempt to breach the Palace.

“Yes, we had intel reports and that’s why an additional phalanx of security was introduced into the roads leading to Malacañang,” Remulla said.

“We knew that they would try, they would attempt. We had a suspicion that they would use violence, pero ang direktiba talaga ng ating Pangulo (but the directive of the President) is maximum tolerance.”

Remulla emphasized that law enforcement successfully executed preemptive measures, averting any possible breach.

“We will not allow anarchy to prevail over the government. Ginawa namin ang lahat, at nagtagumpay naman ang plano namin (We did everything, and we had a successful plan),” he added.

Arrests, possible orchestration

Asked about those arrested during the dispersal, Remulla said that most individuals came from nearby areas in Manila and were still being processed.

“Mostly from Manila, iyong malapit lang na lugar, naglalakad lang papasok-pasok (those who were nearby the area were just walking inside),” he said.

He also addressed allegations from former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who earlier said in an interview that a former politician and a lawyer were behind the violent protest actions. Remulla said they are still validating those claims.

“Hindi pa namin pinag-aaralan. Iba iyong nakikita naming suspects pero iba rin ang sources ni Mayor Isko (We are yet to study that. We see different sources, but Mayor Isko has his different sources too). So, we will verify his allegations,” he said.

Intent to Burn Palace?

Meanwhile, Remulla cited intercepted communication during a rally at Liwasang Bonifacio, where an organizer reportedly instructed participants to prepare lighters as they moved toward Mendiola.

“Pero mayroon kaming isang narinig na rally doon sa Bonifacio Monument sa Liwasang Bonifacio na sinabi noong may hawak na mic, ‘Oh sandali na lang, pupunta na tayo ng Mendiola. Dalahin ninyo na ang mga lighter ninyo’ (However, we heard from one rally at Bonifcio Monument in Liwasang Bonificio talking in mic saying ‘Oh wait, we will go to Mendiola. Bring your lighter with you),” he narrated.

“So, that was confirmation na they had intent to burn the Palace,” he added.

In the same briefing, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Jeffrey Ian Dy Aguda confirmed that 19 government websites, including four belonging to national government agencies (NGAs), were targeted over the weekend in a series of cyberattacks.

Aguda said the majority of the affected sites were from local government units (LGUs), and most of the content affected included training modules and complaint platforms.

No sensitive or personal data had been compromised so far.

“To date, wala pa kaming (we don’t have) verified report of exfiltration – so, wala pang personal information na nawala (no personal information was lost yet),” Aguda assured.

He added that digital actors who helped organize the violent protests online could also face legal consequences.

“Kung mapatunayan po na terrorism iyong crime na nagawa, iyon pong nasa mga online/iyong mga nag-organisa po sa online, gumamit ng digital platform to result into violence kasama po sila, hindi komo wala sila physically doon hindi sila damay – so, damay sila kasi nagsimula po iyan nag-organisa sila online (If it is proven that the crime was terrorism, those who have organize it online, used digital platform to result into violence then they are included in the case, not because they are not physically present during the protest, they are not included—so they are still involved since they started it online),” Aguda pointed ou.

Authorities continue to investigate the protest’s organizers, the funding behind the mobilization, and the full extent of potential criminal violations, including cybercrimes and incitement to terrorism.

Meanwhile, Acting PNP Chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. denied an alleged reported death due to a gunshot.

“With regard to the reported death, wala pa pong nakarating sa ating himpilan ng pulisya lalung-lalo na dito sa (nothing has reached our police station, especially here in) Manila Police District about death,” he said.

“If this was reported to have stab wounds, then our police will investigate that for sure. We don’t have a report of death through gunshot wounds,” he added.

Several policemen, he noted, acquired wound lacerations after being violently attacked by protesters.