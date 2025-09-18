Ice Seguerra celebrates loved one’s birthday quietly

Singer-actor Ice Seguerra once again showed that the spotlight doesn’t always belong to grand stages, but sometimes to the quiet corners of life where love shines brightest.

On Facebook, Ice shared a touching message for a special loved one, celebrating a birthday in the most meaningful way—surrounded not by flashing lights or cameras, but by family and close friends.

“Celebrating you in the simplest way — where you’re happiest — just with friends and family. After sharing your birthday with your fans and audience during the concert, here we are, continuing the celebration more intimately. And I know how much joy this brings you,” Seguerra wrote.

The OPM icon, known for his soulful voice and enduring career, emphasized the importance of presence over extravagance. “Happy birthday, Mahal ko. Nandito kami para sa’yo — showing up always, reminding you that you are deeply loved. Love you.”