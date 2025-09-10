Kris Aquino shares health update: 'Isa pang test of tapang'

Kris Aquino took to Instagram to open up once again about her ongoing health battle. In her heartfelt post, she shared a glimpse of her current situation, noting how quiet the hallways are where she is staying.

“Headed down. Marami na kaming pinagdaanan. In 5 days, we would have been back a year. I wish you could hear how quiet the hallways are. Thank you for praying, isa pang TEST OF TAPANG,” Kris wrote.

The Queen of All Media has been candid with her followers about her fight against multiple autoimmune diseases, often turning to faith and the prayers of supporters to keep her strong. Her latest post serves as both an update and a reminder of her resilience in the face of yet another challenge.