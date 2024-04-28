Senate sees passage of 20 priority bills

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Sunday expressed optimism that the upper chamber will finish the deliberation and pass at least 20 of the Marcos administration’s priority measures before the second regular session of the 19th Congress adjourns in June.

Zubiri said the Senate is “right on track” when it comes to the approval of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s priority measures that he mentioned both in the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting and his State of the Nation Address.

He noted that four priority bills listed under the common legislative agenda of the LEDAC were nearing enactment while the others are either awaiting bicameral committee approval, second and final reading approval, or committee approval.

The Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System Act is awaiting the President’s approval, he explained. On the other hand, the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the law establishing the Negros Island Region have already been ratified and are now in the process of enrollment.

Carefully considered

The Senate, likewise, ratified the bicameral report on the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act.

“We are confident that the Senate can pass 20 of these measures before the second regular session ends, and the rest of our commitment before this year ends,” Zubiri told reporters.

“Rest assured, all of the measures that passed Senate scrutiny have been carefully considered and thoroughly deliberated upon so that the resulting law is as near-perfect as humanly possible,” he added.

Further, Zubiri said the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act and the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Act are both awaiting bicameral conference committee approval.

The Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning Program Act was approved on final reading and transmitted to the House of Representatives for action, he added.

Zubiri also mentioned several measures that are currently pending approval on second reading such as the Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act; VAT on Digital Services/Transactions Act; Amendments to the Government Procurement Reform Act; Blue Economy Act; Waste-to-Energy Act; Mandatory Reserve Officer’s Training Corps Act; Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension of MUPs/New, Separation, Retirement and Pension System for the Military and Uniformed Personnel; Enterprise Based Education and Training Program Act; as well as the Amendments to the Universal Health Care Act.

He added that the E-Government/E-Governance Act, the Department of Water Resources Act, and the Konektadong Pinoy Act are all pending committee approval.