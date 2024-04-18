American held for acts of lasciviousness

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — A 60-year-old American was apprehended by authorities for multiple counts of Acts of Lasciviousness in this city on Wednesday.

According to the Angeles City Police Office, suspect Ted Matthew Ford was arrested by the ACPO Criminal Investigation Unit, Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, Police Station 5 ACPO, and Regional Intelligence Unit 3.

The suspect currently resides at Hensonville Court, Barangay Malabanias, Angeles City. He was taken into custody based on a Warrant of Arrest issued by Judge Constantino Faller Esber of the 8th Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court of Caibiran, Biliran.

The warrant, issued under Criminal Case numbers CB-22-972, CB-22-973, CB-22-974, CB-22-975 for Acts of Lasciviousness, carried a recommended bail amount of P200,000.

According to Police Regional Office 3 Director Police Brigadier General Jose Hidalgo Jr., “This successful apprehension underscores the dedication and collaboration of our police units in upholding justice and ensuring public safety within our community.”

“It also reflects our commitment to making Region 3 a hostile environment for criminals. Our Central Luzon police force works tirelessly around the clock to safeguard our communities from individuals evading the law,” he added.