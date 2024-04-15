AFP ready to repatriate Pinoys from Taiwan, says Brawner

The Armed Forces of the Philippines is prepared for any eventuality, particularly the need to repatriate Filipinos from Taiwan, should tension further increase, military chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said.

“As far as we are concerned in the AFP, we are preparing to repatriate our fellow Filipinos, so we will fetch them,” Brawner told reporters in a recent interview.

Brawner said the AFP will utilize its sea and air assets for the possible repatriation.

Though the military’s preparations are already set for the repatriation of Filipinos, Brawner said they are still expecting to help Taiwan refugees come worst scenarios.

Asked if Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) would back up the AFP in its repatriation efforts pending the Reciprocal Access Agreement, Brawner said it could be a possibility.

He noted that Japan is currently in partnership with the Philippines in enhancing the humanitarian assistance and disaster response initiatives in the region.

“I’m sure if something worse happens, it would be their problem also and I think, they will also get busy,” he said.

Brawner, however, noted that the AFP and the JSDF have not yet discussed the evacuation procedures.

“What will happen is that— as we see it—once the tension escalates, some will come here, the evacuees will not only be Filipinos but also we are expecting Taiwan refugees, and also we see that those residing in the north of Japan will also come here,” he said.

Once approved, the RAA between Japan and the Philippines is expected to maintain regional peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The RAA will facilitate the procedures and set guidelines when Philippine forces visit Japan for training and joint exercises, and vice versa.

The Philippines adheres to the “One China Policy,” and also has ties with Taiwan, with the country’s Manila Economic and Cultural Office serving as a de facto embassy.

Amid the ongoing Beijing-Taipei conflict, Japan has deployed new military units and upgraded its defense capabilities of its remote southwestern islands near Taiwan.