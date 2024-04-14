QCPD nab 2 men for multiple violations

Two drunkards yield gun booked for illegal possession of firearms, alarm and scandals, defying police Agents, usurpation of authority and a lady, for obstruction of justice.

Two men who entered a beer joint and sowed panic among its customers by brandishing a gun and introducing himself as a policeman were arrested early morning Sunday in Quezon City.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan identified the suspects as Paul John Mark Borres, 28, and Foilan Casuco, 47, both residents of Brgy. Commonwealth, Quezon City.

Maranan said the duo at 4:30 a.m. who were already under reeking with liquor, entered the Good Vibes Bar located along IBP road, Brgy. Payatas, Quezon City.

Casuco drew his firearm and introduced himself as a police officer, causing a disturbance and panic among customers who fled the establishment.

Unfortunately to the suspects, personnel QCPD Police Station 13 (Payatas Bagong Silangan) under P/Lt.Col. Leonie Ann Dela Cruz, Station Commander who was conducting police visibility nearby, noticed the commotion and immediately responded, and saw one of the suspects carrying a firearm tucked into his waist.

When asked for the pertinent documents of the firearm, he couldn’t present any, leading to his arrest.

During the body search, Borres was also found to be in possession of an extended magazine, leading also to his arrest.

However, during the arrest, one Joylyn Saballe, 34 years old, resident of Brgy. San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal, intervened and obstructed the arrest.

She too was also arrested.

Recovered from them were one .45 caliber Armscor pistol with a magazine loaded with eight (8) pieces of live ammunition, and one (1) extended magazine loaded with ten (10) pieces of live ammunition.

Borres and Casuco will be charged for R.A 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Art. 155 of the RPC or the Alarms and Scandals.

Casuco will also be charged for Art. 177 of the RPC or the Usurpation of Authority or Official Functions.

Saballe, on the other hand, will be charged for PD 1829, or the Obstruction of Justice, and Art. 151 of the RPC or the Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority or the agents of such person.

Maranan lauded the PS 13 personnel for their quick action which resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of the said firearm.