Phl, US national security advisers tackle China’s aggression in WPS

The national security advisers of the Philippines and the United States tackled the spate of China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea, the National Security Council said Tuesday.

NSC said National Security Adviser Eduardo Año spoke with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan over the phone on Monday and discussed the recent spate of illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions by agents of the China Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“Secretary Año expressed his appreciation for the United States’ continued assurances and reaffirmation of its ironclad commitment to the Philippines-US Alliance,” it added.

Meanwhile, Año and Sullivan looked forward to the upcoming inaugural Japan-Philippines-United States trilateral leaders’ summit in Washington DC next week.

In the latest incident in WPS, three Filipino navy crew were injured after two CCG vessels blasted high-pressure water cannons against the Philippine supply boat during a rotational and resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on 23 March. The Philippines’ supply boat also suffered from severe damage.

The White House said Sullivan emphasized the US support for the Philippines following China’s most recent dangerous actions “obstructing a lawful Philippine resupply mission” at Second Thomas Shoal—an international name for Ayungin.

“Mr. Sullivan underscored the ironclad U.S. alliance commitments to the Philippines under the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty, which extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft—to include those of its Coast Guard—anywhere in the South China Sea,” the White House further stated in its readout.

The Philippine sector earlier announced a recalibration of the country’s resupply mission in the Ayungin shoal following the latest confrontation between Beijing and Manila in the area.