PNP to intensify efforts on water pilferage amid El Niño

The Philippine National Police said it will closely monitor the pilferage of water from fire hydrants and main water lines as part of its contributions to the government’s effort to combat possible water shortages amid the predicted impact of the El Niño phenomenon in the country.

This was assured by PNP chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. in a press briefing on Monday at the Camp Crame in Quezon City.

“The police force will intensify its efforts in combating pilferage; we can help water companies in the conduct of the investigation, but definitely, as an organization, we have a policy in energy and water conservation,” Acorda said.

The PNP chief reminded the police personnel about the organization’s policies on water conservation anew.

He also ordered mitigating possible El Niño effects and preventing landslides nationwide.

Acorda said he instructed all PNP regional offices, including those looking after the mining areas, “to closely monitor irresponsible mining activities and apprehend those who do not have the proper papers to operate.”

“The Directorate for Operations and I already talked about running after this kind of operations, especially on illegal logging, which might have been contributing to our problem in El Niño,” he noted.