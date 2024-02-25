Phl vessel thwarts anew from carrying out resupply mission in Bajo de Masinloc

A Chinese Maritime Militia vessel has once again tried to block a Philippine vessel while conducting a resupply mission to Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea.

In a drone footage released by state-owned PTV on Saturday, the Chinese vessel could be seen performing a blocking maneuver against the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources BRP Datu Sanday vessel.

The vessel was carrying diesel and fresh supplies for Filipino fisherfolk in the area.

The CMM vessel was reportedly 300 meters away from the Philippine vessel with the maneuver reportedly happening just 1.2 nautical miles south of Bajo de Masinloc — a resource-rich feature in the WPS also being claimed by China as part of its territory.

Also, seen in the footage is the China Coast Guard vessel 3105 traveling in reverse just to block the BRP Datu Sanday blocking its path three times while the Philippine vessel was reaching the shoal.

This prompted the BFAR vessel to issue a radio challenge.

The People’s Liberation Army Navy then deployed a helicopter from its gray ship to monitor the BFAR vessel and the Filipino fishermen in the area.

The BFAR, in response, also deployed a Cessna plane to monitor the situation in the area.

The BFAR’s activity in the shoal is part of the government’s rotational deployment with the Philippine Coast Guard, which was recently ordered by the National Security Council amid the increasing tension in the WPS.

Despite the Chinese presence, the Philippine vessel was still able to distribute assistance to 44 “mother fishing boats” in Bajo de Masinloc.