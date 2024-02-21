Hontiveros hopes Senate to start plenary debates on divorce bill

Senator Risa Hontiveros is hoping that her colleagues would consider the scheduling of plenary deliberations on the bill legalizing divorce in the Philippines.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Hontiveros said she has already signed a committee report on the dissolution of marriage, however, it is yet to be scheduled for plenary interpellation and debates.

In September last year, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, chaired by Hontiveros, recommended the approval of Senate Bill 2443 or the Dissolution of Marriage Act—a substitution on consolidated Senate Bills 147, 213, 237, 554, 555, 1198, and 2047 on the Dissolution of Marriage Act—expanding the grounds for dissolution of marriage and legalizing divorce in the country.

“Sa panahon ngayon, umaasa ako na tulad ng maraming importanteng bills na antala dahil sa malaki at matinding kaguluhan tungkol sa Charter change, ay maidinig na rin alang-alang sa pagtugon ng Senado sa iba't ibang sitwasyon na kinaruroonan ng ating mga kababayan na nakakaranas ng mga kalunos-lunos na sitwasyon na hindi tama sa kasal, hindi tama sa pamilya tulad ng pandadahas, iba't ibang porma ng karahasan, kapabayaan (I hope that like the many other important bills that got delayed due to the chaos over Charter change, the bill shall be discussed so that the Senate could pay attention to our fellow Filipinos suffering abuse, tragic experiences, various forms of violence and neglect in a marriage),” Hontiveros said.

Hontiveros hopes that the Senate will also give the divorce bill a “fair hearing” and that Congress can “get back on track” to the legislative agenda from tackling the charter change.

“May value added sana dito sa (We should give an added value in the) dissolution of marriage,” she said.

Every Filipino, she added, deserves an ideal marriage and a family life that is filled with dignity and respect.