Angono shifts to urban farming

The local government of Angono in Rizal province disclosed that it is now diversifying into urban farming as it launched another techno-demo urban garden where local folks are enjoined to plant fruits and vegetables for local consumption.

Vice Mayor Gerardo Calderon said the local government finds it imperative to maximize the use of open spaces in communities even as he hinted at replicating in other villages the innovations at the urban garden inaugurated inside a residential community in Barangay San Isidro.

He added that the idea of the techno-demo urban garden is based on the partnership between the communities and the local government.

Under the partnership, the community — particularly the members of the Richmond Homeowners Association — will identify and allot space for the urban garden while the municipal agriculture and veterinary office would provide modern-day greenhouse technology and facilities.

To ensure sustainability of the program, the local official said that the community will have to turn 30 percent of the seedlings to the local government, which in turn, would be used in other areas in the locality.