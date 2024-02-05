2 NPAs die in Masbate clash, pursuit ongoing

The Philippine Army said two members of the New People’s Army died in a clash with the troops of the 2nd Infantry “Second to None” Battalion in Masbate province on Monday.

Philippine Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said the firefight between the military troops and members of NPA’s Platoon 1 (PN1), Komiteng Larangan Guirilla (KLG South), Sub-Regional Committee 4 (SRC4) occurred around 7 a.m. at Barangay Tuburan in Cawayan, Masbate.

He said the military recovered high-powered and low-powered firearms, war materiels, and personal belongings of the NPA members after the clash.

Dema-ala said no casualties were recorded from the government side while the pursuit operation was ongoing.

“The engaged troops are still pursuing the other NPA terrorists who fled the encounter site,” he added.