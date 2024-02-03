Bato: 'Ceasefire na tayo' on issues, to focus on Davao flood efforts

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa on Saturday said he will be taking a break from commenting on certain political issues to focus on giving assistance to his fellow Davaoeños affected by heavy flooding in the region.

In a social media post, Dela Rosa said he will not be responding to media queries about issues related to the controversial People’s Initiative, International Criminal Court as well as the controversies between President Ferdinand Marcos and former President Rodrigo Duterte, among others.

“To all my friends in the media, please stop asking me about PI, ICC, and Marcos vs Duterte. Ceasefire na tayo, I want to focus my energy on helping my people in Davao Region survive & recover from floods & landslides. God bless,” he wrote in his Facebook post.

Dela Rosa is in Davao City after he attended a Senate inquiry into the alleged bribery-tainted People’s Initiative on Friday, where several residents testified to signing for PI in exchange for promised cash, food and other benefits.

On Saturday, the senator started his relief efforts for flood victims in Davao.

He assisted the Department of Social Welfare and Development in the distribution of food packs to flood victims in various villages in the city.