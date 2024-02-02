NSC: UN rapporteur's call to abolish NTF-ELCAC ‘not proper at this time’

The Philippines on Friday thumbed down to the recommendation of visiting United Nations special rapporteur Irene Khan to abolish the country’s anti-insurgency task, citing the government’s “triumph” in annihilating the decades-old communist armed movement.

In a press briefing, National Security Council Assistant Director General, Jonathan Malaya said abolishing the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict or NTF-ELCAC may “not be proper at this time,” given two supervening events — the government’s “strategic victory” against the New People’s Army and the ongoing exploratory peace talks with the Communist People’s Party-NPA-National Democratic Front.

“The NTF-ELCAC has been the game-changer in the government’s fight against communist terrorism,” Malaya said.

“Please take note that this is a 52-year-old running insurgency. Now that we have reached this stage in the campaign, we feel it is improper to call for its abolition,” he added.

Khan argued that the abolition of the NTF-ELCAC “will allow for a more inclusive peace-making platform or platforms with the participation of women peacemakers and communities as a genuine whole of nation approach to peace.”

The UN special rapporteur also raised concerns on the issue of “red-tagging” — the act linking activists and human rights defenders to communist insurgents.

She lamented that “red-tagging” endangers the life and security of the people.

Malaya, however, maintained that the government does not have a policy on “red-tagging.”

“We do not condone or encourage red-tagging. We said there are legal remedies available for people who feel that they are aggrieved by red-tagging,” he said.