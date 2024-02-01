BENECO revenue collection improves

BAGUIO CITY — The Benguet Electric Cooperative on Wednesday revealed that its collection efficiency and campaign to lower system loss has improved following the power cooperative’s campaign against people who are violating the Anti-Pilferage Law in 2023.

BENECO, in a statement, said that the apprehension of some 283 individuals with electric meters modified to steal more electric power while paying with much lower amounts led to collection of unpaid arrears.

It stressed that because of the apprehension activities conducted by the Special Equipment and Metering Office personnel in 2023, the cooperative collected P8.5-million unpaid arrears with surcharges and value-added tax.

BENECO SEMO supervisor Mario Calatan said that an increase of P5 million was seen last year compared to the P3-million revenues logged in 2022, adding that it was due to the disconnected accounts owners apprehended for illegally reconnecting their disconnected meters and subsequently paid the penalties and arrears.

Direct connection, illegal transfer of kilowatthour meter, illegal reconnection and illegal installation of KWH meter were the violations countered by the SEMO anti-pilferage apprehension team for 2023.

Because of the intensification of SEMO’s apprehension activities, system loss went down from 9.69 percent in 2022 to only 7.57 percent in 2023.

“Lesser System Loss will translate to less system loss charge that consumers of electricity will pay,” said the power firm, adding that majority of the violators opted to settle with the co-op to avoid escalation of their case to the courts, after receipt of BENECO’s demand letter following apprehension.