BuCor Director General Gregorio PIO Catapang Jr. warns personnel to shape up or face dismissal. Photo Courtesy of BuCor

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. has warned underperforming and corrupt personnel that they could face dismissal as the agency continues its modernization and reform programs.

Speaking at the opening of BuCor's weeklong 121st founding anniversary celebration at the New Bilibid Prison compound, Catapang stressed that institutional reforms must be accompanied by accountability and professionalism.

"Fix your performance. I do not want to echo the President and tell you, 'Have some shame,'" Catapang said.

"You are being rated based on your performance. If you are not fit for the job, we will remove you from the service."

Catapang likened erring employees to "rotten fruit in a basket," warning that misconduct by a few could damage the reputation of the entire organization.

Recalling his appointment in October 2022, the BuCor chief said he inherited an agency struggling with inadequate facilities, operational weaknesses and logistical shortages.

“Name it, and we had it here in BuCor,” he said.

Catapang reported that the agency had added 4,000 personnel under its ongoing reforms, while construction and facility upgrades were being undertaken at prisons and penal farms nationwide to address overcrowding and improve conditions for persons deprived of liberty.

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Despite these developments, he acknowledged that significant challenges remain.

“We have come a long way, but there is still a long way to go to meet the needs of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor),” Catapang said.