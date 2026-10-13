Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Duterte's expression of embarrassment over the shipment allegedly bound for the Philippines was unusual, considering previous drug seizures by Philippine authorities.

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“Medyo ito ay nakakapagtaka na sa lahat-lahat po ng nai-intercept na mga iligal na droga pero parang ito ang bukod-tanging napakabilis na mag-react ng Bise Presidente,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

The Vice President had earlier expressed embarrassment after authorities in Laos intercepted a shipment of suspected shabu reportedly destined for the Philippines.

Castro questioned why Duterte had not publicly reacted as quickly to other major drug interceptions by the Bureau of Customs and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

She also cited recent information from PDEA suggesting that the shipment was intended for Mindanao and allegedly involved a drug trafficking network associated with the Golden Triangle.

“Sa ngayon, nakita natin kung paano ipinapahid sa ibang tao itong diumano'y pag-aangkat ng ilegal na droga, pero kahapon lamang ay nag-ulat ang PDEA na ito pala ay papunta sa Mindanao at ang involved dito ay ang Golden Triangle. At sa ating pagsusuri at naitanong, ito bang Golden Triangle ang ibang miyembro ba dito ay may tattoo na dragon?” Castro asked.

Her remarks appeared to revive allegations raised by former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV in a Senate hearing concerning Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte, the Vice President's brother.

Trillanes previously alleged that Paolo had a dragon tattoo supposedly associated with a Chinese criminal organization. Paolo denied involvement in illegal drugs and declined to display the alleged tattoo during the hearing.

The existence of such a tattoo, as well as any alleged connection to drug trafficking, has not been established by the remarks cited.

Castro also defended the Marcos administration's anti-drug campaign, pointing to the interception of suspected illegal drugs at Philippine airports.

She contrasted these operations with the 2018 magnetic lifter controversy involving shipments suspected of containing shabu.

“So, walang nakakahiya sa ginagawa ng administrasyon,” Castro said.

She recalled that former President Rodrigo Duterte had questioned reports of shabu concealed in magnetic lifters, even as drug enforcement authorities raised concerns about the shipments.

Castro challenged critics to examine the handling of that controversy rather than dismiss the current administration's efforts against drug smuggling.