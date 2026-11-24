NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang spent the day sealing AI partnerships with South Korea’s biggest tech names, reinforcing the country’s role at the heart of the global AI boom.

Global stock markets staged a strong rebound as Nvidia shares surged following the return of chief executive Jensen Huang, lifting technology stocks and restoring investor confidence in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector after last week's heavy selloff.

Wall Street led the recovery on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 6.51% to 24,089.56, its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2025. The S&P 500 climbed 4.73% to 7,237.17, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 3.01% to 49,595.31.

Nvidia shares soared 31.5%, their largest one-day percentage gain since May 2003, adding nearly $1 trillion to the chipmaker's market value following Huang's reinstatement.

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The rally extended across Asia on Tuesday. Taiwan's benchmark index surged 8.99% to 40,120.56 in the supplied market snapshot, while South Korea's KOSPI gained 6.61% to 5,019.89. Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 3.69% to 58,521, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.82%.

European markets also recorded broad gains during Monday's session. Germany's DAX climbed 2.15%, France's CAC 40 advanced 1.48%, while Britain's FTSE 100 gained 1.30%. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.9%.

The rebound followed a difficult week for technology shares, with the Nasdaq losing 10% in the week ended Nov. 20, its steepest weekly decline since March 2020. Nvidia itself shed 23% during the period.

However, market optimism remains tempered by concerns over elevated technology valuations, the returns on massive AI investments and tighter US chip-export restrictions to China.