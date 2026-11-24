President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. swears in former Department of Finance (DOF) Undersecretary Ma. Angela E. Ignacio as the new President and CEO of the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC).

Former Department of Finance (DOF) Undersecretary Ma. Angela E. Ignacio was sworn in by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, 24 November, as the new president and CEO of state sovereign fund Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC).

Ignacio succeeds Rafael Consing Jr., whose three-year term ended on 23 November.

“The Maharlika Investment Fund belongs to the Filipino people, so managing it is an act of stewardship that I will fulfill to the best of my ability,” she said in a statement on Tuesday following her oath-taking at Malacañang.

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“Every investment decision we make will be guided by the highest level of professionalism, transparency, and accountability, so that the Fund achieves its intended financial and economic objectives for the benefit of the nation.”

Ignacio previously served as an undersecretary at the DOF and the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs. She also served as a governor of the Board of Investments and a commissioner of the Governance Commission for GOCCs.

Ignacio vowed to fulfill the President’s mandate for MIC to serve as a “catalytic investor in our priority sectors.”

“We will evaluate each investment on both its expected financial returns and its contribution to Philippine economic development. We will look at how it can create jobs, improve infrastructure, or attract more private investment to support long-term growth,” she said.

Ignacio’s appointment to the state-owned sovereign wealth fund marks the latest leadership shakeup at the DOF and its attached agencies. Undersecretary Rolando Ligon Jr. was appointed commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, while former Commissioner Charlito Mendoza took over the Bureau of Customs.

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Outgoing Customs chief Ariel Nepomuceno, meanwhile, has taken the reins at the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Since its establishment in 2023, MIC has pursued investments in strategic sectors, including electricity transmission, mining, ports, oil, and water infrastructure. Its major transactions include acquiring shares in Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI), extending a financing facility to Petron, and investing in Tubig Pilipinas.

It has also forged partnerships with ACWA Power, Charoen Pokphand Group, and the BCDA for prospective energy, agricultural, and infrastructure projects, although several remain at the exploratory stage.

The fund, however, has faced criticism over its rushed legislative passage, questions about its constitutionality, and concerns about transparency, governance safeguards, and potential political interference.