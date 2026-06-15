Sarah Jessica Parker delivers motivational speech at Northwestern University

After singing the praises of Chicago, she delivered a speech about self-reliance and perseverance, saying that she could not promise all students that the future would be rosy.

"What if you could maintain your individuality, that you could find a way to continue to be the individual you discovered and refined as you marched toward this day, that you could always remember, even as you get swept by currents od desire and ambition, it was you alone who sorted it all out," she said. "You did it your own way. You established systems of progress, or preparation. You developed a unique perspective. Despite the help you may have received along the way, it was in the end you alone who went through the crucible of self-doubt and emerged as your own adult self on the other side."

Parker noted that she has a son who recently graduated from college and two teenage daughters who will soon embark on their college journeys.