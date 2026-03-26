From nurse to Bishop: Sarah Mullally’s rise to the Holy See

Her appointment follows the resignation of Justin Welby in 2024, after criticism over the Church’s handling of abuse cases.

Her installation at Canterbury Cathedral blended tradition with symbolism. Before a congregation of around 2,000—including Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales—Mullally knocked three times on the cathedral’s west door, a ritual signifying her call to serve.

Dressed in gold robes, she answered children waiting inside, saying she was sent “to proclaim the love of Christ” and serve the community.

She was later seated in two thrones, representing her dual role as diocesan bishop and global spiritual leader to the Anglican Communion’s estimated 85 million members.

Beyond ceremony, Mullally’s story stands out for its modern relevance. Before entering ministry, she spent over three decades in the UK’s National Health Service, eventually becoming England’s chief nursing officer in 1999.

Her healthcare background now informs her leadership style—particularly her focus on safeguarding and trauma awareness.

She has pledged to rebuild trust within the Church, emphasizing a more compassionate, survivor-centered approach to past abuse cases.

In recent interviews, she highlighted the need for the Church to become “trauma-informed,” signaling a shift toward accountability and care.

Mullally’s rise also reflects broader changes within Anglicanism. The Church only began ordaining women as priests in the early 1990s, and she herself was ordained in 2002.

By 2018, she broke another barrier as the first female Bishop of London. Today, women make up a significant portion of clergy in England—though debates continue in other parts of the Anglican world, where some leaders still oppose women in senior roles.

Her appointment as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury not only reshapes leadership at the highest level but also mirrors evolving conversations around gender, tradition, and faith in a rapidly changing world.