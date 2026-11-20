The reported data breach involving motorcycle taxi platform JoyRide PH has sparked calls for stricter cybersecurity safeguards across the ride-hailing industry, raising concerns over the protection of millions of passenger and driver records.

Lawyers for Commuters Safety and Protection (LCSP), through lawyer Ariel Inton, on Friday urged regulators to strengthen data security requirements for transport platforms as the industry expands and handles increasingly large volumes of sensitive personal information.

The call followed claims by a threat actor on a cybercrime forum that it had accessed JoyRide’s cloud backend and stolen about 504 gigabytes of data, allegedly covering more than 20.5 million customer profiles and 420,000 driver registrations.

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The reportedly compromised information includes National Bureau of Investigation and police clearances, driver’s licenses and government-issued identification cards.

JoyRide has confirmed that it was targeted by a cybersecurity incident that may have compromised certain data but has yet to disclose the number of affected users or the information exposed.

LCSP warned that the potential exposure of personal records could leave passengers and drivers vulnerable to identity theft, fraudulent loans and other financial crimes.

“These are not ordinary records. A government ID, a home address and a mobile number together give a scammer everything needed to open accounts in someone else’s name, apply for loans, or pose as a rider or passenger,” the group said.

It urged JoyRide to immediately disclose the full extent of the incident, directly notify affected customers and riders, and provide guidance on protecting their personal information.

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The group also called on the National Bureau of Investigation to pursue those responsible and prevent stolen records from circulating.

LCSP said the incident underscored the need for the Department of Transportation to ensure that cybersecurity standards form part of any regulatory framework governing motorcycle taxis.

“If the claims hold, a single platform holds the records of more than 20 million Filipinos and over 400,000 drivers,” the group said.