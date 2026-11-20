Figaro Culinary Group Inc. plans to exit the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) by 20 January 2027 ending nearly five years of public trading through a buyout worth up to P1.06 billion that gives minority shareholders a chance to cash out before its shares become harder to sell.

In a petition filed on 19 November, the operator of Angel’s Pizza and Figaro Coffee sought regulatory approval to take the company private.

The exit will be carried out through a tender offer by its subsidiary, Figaro Coffee Systems Inc. (FCSI), covering up to 1.29 billion common shares, or 23.58 percent of its outstanding common stock.

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At P0.82 per share, the buyout could reach P1.057 billion if all eligible shareholders accept the offer.

The price represents a 34.43 percent premium over Figaro’s one-year volume-weighted average share price and exceeds the P0.58 to P0.75 valuation range determined by independent financial adviser MIB Capital Corp.

The bigger hurdle, however, is convincing enough minority investors to sell.

Under PSE rules, the bidder and excluded shareholders must collectively hold at least 95 percent of Figaro’s outstanding common shares before delisting can proceed, unless the exchange grants an exemption.

“The Bidder will not accept any Tendered Shares unless the threshold for a voluntary delisting is achieved or exemptive relief is obtained from the PSE,” the company said in its petition.

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FCSI must acquire at least 1.016 billion shares, equivalent to 18.6 percent of outstanding common stock, to meet that threshold.

The tender offer runs from 20 November to 28 December, with settlement targeted for 12 January 2027.

Major shareholders Monde Nissin Corp., Camerton Inc. and Carmetheus Holdings Inc., along with company directors, are excluded from the offer.

For investors who reject the buyout, staying invested could become more complicated.

“If the Company is delisted, its common shares will no longer be traded on the PSE, which could affect investors’ ability to liquidate their investment,” the tender offer report warned.

Figaro debuted on the local bourse in January 2022.