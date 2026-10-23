Marinduque Governor Melecio “Mel” Go discusses the proposed MIMAROPA Diamond Route during an exclusive interview with Daily Tribune in Greenhills, San Juan City. The proposed transport network aims to improve maritime connections among Batangas, Marinduque, Mindoro and Romblon.

SAN JUAN CITY — Designed to streamline travel across Batangas, Marinduque, Mindoro, and Romblon, the Regional Development Council (RDC)-approved Diamond Route aims to lower shipping costs for agricultural producers while unlocking new economic and tourism opportunities for the region.

In an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE in Greenhills, San Juan City, Marinduque Governor Melecio “Mel” Go said the project aims to establish more efficient passenger and cargo services while creating new opportunities for tourism, agriculture and regional trade.

The governor outlined plans for modern roll-on, roll-off vessels and fast passenger craft that could reduce travel time and improve connections between island provinces.

He proposed developing a maritime connection through San Juan, Batangas, as an alternative gateway that could help decongest existing port facilities in Batangas City.

Go said improved ferry connections would allow passengers to travel across Marinduque, Mindoro and Romblon through an integrated regional transport network.

He also envisioned modern vessels capable of accommodating passengers and vehicles with improved onboard facilities.

The governor cited the potential benefits for agricultural producers, saying faster inter-island transportation could reduce the need to move goods through longer and more expensive routes.

He noted that inefficient transport arrangements contribute to higher prices and losses among farmers whose products cannot reach markets promptly.

Go said the proposal had already received RDC approval but was awaiting further action on its feasibility study, which he associated with the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

He expressed concern over an indicated 18-month study period and called for faster action to advance the project.

The governor said the province was also interested in attracting private port operators, shipping companies and other investors to help develop the proposed transport system.

He described the initiative as part of a broader vision to establish MIMAROPA as a major island tourism destination supported by modern maritime connections.

Go said improved transportation links could stimulate tourism, increase commercial activity and open new markets for agricultural and other local products.

He also disclosed efforts to encourage commercial airlines to restore air services to Marinduque, which had flights before the COVID-19 pandemic.