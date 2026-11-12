Michelin chefs to serve Filipino flavors at ASEAN summit

Chef Miggy Moreno, a two-time Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, is one of the many restaurateurs who will feed local and international media at the International Media Center, World Trade Center, Pasay City.

Michelin-recognized chefs will showcase Filipino cuisine to about 5,000 local and foreign journalists covering the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings at the International Media Center (IMC) at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Among the participating culinary talents are Chef Miggy Moreno, a two-time Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee, and Chef Francis Lacson, a former seafarer and recipient of the MICHELIN Guide 2027 Young Chef Award.

The chefs will prepare Filipino dishes as part of an initiative by the Department of Tourism (DOT), in partnership with the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), to promote the country’s culinary heritage, cultural traditions and tourism offerings.

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The initiative will transform the World Trade Center into a showcase of Philippine culture, featuring immersive exhibits, regional cuisine and traditional wellness experiences for accredited local and international media delegates.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay, who serves as vice chairperson for operations of the ASEAN National Organizing Council, is leading the department’s efforts to integrate Philippine tourism, culture and hospitality into the country’s hosting of ASEAN 2026.

At the Philippine Experience Center, three gastronomy kiosks will highlight the distinct flavors of Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao, alongside the country’s Slow Food movement.

A Philippine Beverage Station will also offer complimentary refreshments throughout the seven-day exhibition, featuring the country’s celebrated three Cs: coffee, cocoa and coconut.

Delegates can sample Philippine coffee sourced from Maguindanao, Benguet, Tanay, Tarlac, Batangas, Sagada and Sultan Kudarat, along with locally produced cocoa and coconut-based beverages.

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The center will also feature a Health and Wellness Hub, where accredited delegates and guests can experience hilot, a traditional Filipino therapeutic massage rooted in indigenous healing practices.