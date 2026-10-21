Labor inspectors to check employers' implementation of new wage order taking effect October 26

DOLE Cavite Provincial Director Marivic B. Martinez discusses preparations for the implementation of CALABARZON's new minimum wage order during the Usapang PIA program on Wednesday, 21 October 2026. The wage order is scheduled to take effect on 26 October, with DOLE inspectors monitoring employer compliance.

Calamba — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will monitor compliance among establishments in CALABARZON as the region's new minimum wage order takes effect on 26 October 2026.

DOLE Cavite Provincial Director Marivic B. Martinez said the department is conducting labor education activities and coordinating with employers to ensure that businesses are informed of their obligations under the new wage order.

During the Usapang PIA program on Wednesday, 21 October, Martinez emphasized that labor inspectors would play a key role in ensuring the implementation of the mandated wage adjustment across the region.

She said DOLE continues to engage companies through labor education programs to update them on the new wage requirements before their implementation.

The department will also rely on its labor inspection mechanisms to determine whether covered establishments are complying with the prescribed minimum wage rates.

The new wage order is expected to provide additional financial relief to minimum wage earners amid rising prices of food and other basic commodities.

The wage adjustment comes as workers across CALABARZON face increasing household expenses and economic pressures associated with inflation and the effects of El Niño.

Martinez's remarks underscored the importance of ensuring that the wage increase is reflected in workers' actual compensation once the order becomes effective.

DOLE's compliance monitoring is particularly significant for establishments employing minimum wage earners, who are among the workers most directly affected by changes in mandated wage rates.

Through its provincial and field offices, DOLE CALABARZON continues to provide technical assistance and labor education to employers and workers on labor standards and workplace obligations.