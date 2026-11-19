Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go renewed his push for improved compensation and benefits for barangay officials and workers during the Pagdayeg 2026: Barangay Governance Excellence Awards in Pangantucan, Bukidnon.

The event recognized barangay officials and local government personnel for their contributions to community services and governance.

“Today, we recognize the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our barangay officials and local government workers who continue to serve our fellow Filipinos,” Go said.

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Go cited Senate Bill No. 178, or the proposed Magna Carta for Barangays, which seeks to improve compensation, benefits and institutional support for barangay personnel.

He also reiterated his support for Senate Bill No. 412, or the proposed Magna Carta of Barangay Health Workers, which aims to strengthen job security and benefits for community health workers.

The senator also highlighted Republic Act No. 12326, which extended the terms of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials to five years and moved the next elections to November 2028.

Go has also sought the release of delayed Health Emergency Allowances for eligible health workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by Pangantucan Mayor Manolito Garces, Vice Mayor Edward Hernandez and other local officials.