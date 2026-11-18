The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday warned that the contractor of a P512-million bridge project in Tacloban City could face severe penalties if construction defects were found to have caused the collapse of two girders.

The girders at the Gandara Parallel Bridge project collapsed Tuesday, Nov. 17, during the removal of a roller attachment.

“The DPWH assures the public that the contractor will face severe penalties if technical assessments reveal that the collapse was due to defects in construction,” the agency said.

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Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez has ordered the deployment of a technical team to assess the damage and determine the necessary corrective measures.

The department also said it would comply with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to ensure the safety of workers at the construction site.

According to the DPWH, the contractor reported that no workers were injured in the incident.