The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) reported the arrested four suspects involved in alleged illegal petroleum trading in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City on Tuesday.

The suspects were identified as alias “Mar,” 37-year-old company driver, and alias “Jess,” 25-year-old truck helper, both residents of Meycauayan, Bulacan.

Other suspects include alias “Tan,” 48-year-old helper, and alias “Gem,” 32-year-old cashier, both residents of Barangay Commonwealth, Quezon City.

Police report from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) revealed that the operation was conducted at approximately 2:50 p.m. beside a gasoline station along Payatas Road corner Malasakit Street, following reports of alleged illegal petroleum trading in the area.

“During the operation, police officers acting as buyers allegedly purchased 12 liters of petroleum products worth PhP900.00 from alias “Gem,” resulting in the arrest of all four suspects,” QCPD stated.

Operatives recovered approximately 172 liters of petroleum products valued at P12,750, siphoning equipment, containers, cash amounting to P30,760, and a white JMC FB utility vehicle.