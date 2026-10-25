A man was arrested after allegedly selling petroleum products without the required permits in Barangay Rogus, Cauayan City, Isabela, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) reported.

The CIDG Isabela Provincial Field Unit, in coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE) Luzon Field Office, conducted the law enforcement operation at around 11:02 a.m. on 23 October, resulting in the confiscation of 740 liters of gasoline and a gasoline pump machine with three outlets.

Authorities estimated the seized petroleum products and equipment to be worth P715,640.

The suspect, identified only as “Jay” in the police report, was allegedly caught selling and trading petroleum products without a Certificate of Compliance, permit, or authorization from the DOE.

He was arrested for alleged violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, as amended by Presidential Decree No. 1865, which penalizes the illegal trading and distribution of petroleum products.

The CIDG said the unauthorized sale and distribution of petroleum products pose risks to public safety, consumer welfare, and the local economy because such activities operate outside government regulation and monitoring.

The agency reiterated that the law prohibits unauthorized petroleum trading to curb illegal commercial practices and protect consumers from potential harm.

CIDG leadership commended Police Col. Rodrigo B. Soriano, chief of the CIDG Regional Field Unit 2, and the Isabela Provincial Field Unit, led by Police Lt. Col. Rex G. Pascua, for the operation.