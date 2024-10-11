Manila’s newest dining hotspots: From American classics to Southeast Asian flavors

First stop: SM City Sta. Mesa

TGI Friday’s brings its lively vibe and American classics to SM City Sta. Mesa, offering burgers, ribs and signature cocktails. It’s an ideal spot for families and friends to enjoy great food and fun, with a dynamic decor and bustling bar area perfect for a casual lunch or a night out.

Italianni’s, also on the upper ground level, offers a cozy, rustic ambiance and Italian favorites like pasta, pizzas and wines, perfect for intimate meals or festive gatherings.