Manila’s newest dining hotspots: From American classics to Southeast Asian flavors

SM Supermalls offers a variety of new dining options across Metro Manila, featuring international and local flavors to suit every taste.
First stop: SM City Sta. Mesa
TGI Friday’s brings its lively vibe and American classics to SM City Sta. Mesa, offering burgers, ribs and signature cocktails. It’s an ideal spot for families and friends to enjoy great food and fun, with a dynamic decor and bustling bar area perfect for a casual lunch or a night out.
Italianni’s, also on the upper ground level, offers a cozy, rustic ambiance and Italian favorites like pasta, pizzas and wines, perfect for intimate meals or festive gatherings.
Wangfu, located on the same level, provides a culturally immersive setting with exquisite Chinese dishes, ideal for special occasions or a cozy meal.
Modern Shang reimagines traditional Chinese cuisine with a modern twist, offering a sleek interior and inventive menu that blends classic flavors with contemporary flair.
For a sweet treat, Udders, the Singaporean ice cream parlor, serves artisanal ice creams made with natural ingredients, providing a fun and indulgent experience for all ages.
Second stop: SM City San Lazaro
Experience authentic Malaysian cuisine at OldTown Coffee’s first flagship restaurant in the Philippines, located at SM City San Lazaro. Enjoy dishes like Nasi Lemak with Salmon Fillet and the brand’s famous White Coffee at the 3rd Level, North Wing.
For dessert lovers, Puffy’s Soufflé Pancake Café, now open at the Lower Ground Level, serves the viral, fluffy soufflé pancakes everyone’s raving about. Treat yourself to these sweet, jiggly delights.
Third stop: SM City Manila
Shabu Mania, a popular Korean hotpot franchise, has arrived in the Philippines, offering unlimited meat, Vietnamese spring rolls and a salad buffet — all at a great price. Visit the 4th level of SM City Manila for a delicious hotpot meal.
Singapore Laksa 168, also on the 4th level, brings a blend of Singaporean and Malaysian flavors with dishes like Singapore laksa, prawn noodle, nasi lemak, belacan fried chicken and the viral kaya toast.
Thanks to SM Supermalls, you can enjoy these exciting new dining spots without leaving Metro Manila. For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow SM Supermalls on Facebook.