Balanga City, Bataan – The City Government of Balanga hailed SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPHI), as well as the affiliates and tenants SM City Bataan, during the 7th Invest Balanga Annual Kahanga-hanga Awards held in this city on 11 November 2026.

The 7th Invest Balanga Annual Kahanga-hanga Awards is aimed to recognize an institution’s contributions to the local economy and business community.

The SMPHI was named Top Real Property Taxpayer under the Large Category. The company also secured 3rd Place as Top Employer under the Medium Category. Meanwhile, Shopping Center Management Corporation (SCMC) earned 3rd Place in both the Highest Gross Sales and Top Employer awards under the Micro Category.

Adding to the celebration, SM City Bataan's affiliates and tenants also received distinctions across various business categories.

The SM Store earned three recognitions, including Top Gross Sales under the Micro and Large Business Categories, and Top Employer under the Large Category. SM Markets is likewise recognized as Top Employer under the Large Category, while Penshoppe received the Model Business award under the Large Category.

Other awardees included Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant, recognized for Highest Gross Sales under the Small Category; Jollibee Group and The Beanery, both recognized for Highest Gross Sales under the Medium Category.

In his acceptance speech, SM City Bataan Mall Manager Mark Joriel B. De Leon expressed his gratitude to the City Government of Balanga for the recognition, emphasizing SM's continued commitment to serving the community and its aspiration to remain the most loved mall.

SM Supermalls is one of Southeast Asia's largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China. For generations, SM has grown alongside Filipino communities by creating destinations where people, businesses, and opportunities come together.