The incident happened on 28 August along the southbound lane of SLEX in Alabang, Muntinlupa City, where a passenger bus operated by Alph The Bus Inc. was razed by fire on Friday afternoon.

The LTFRB issued a show-cause order (SCO) on Saturday directing the transport firm to explain what happened, as the agency emphasized that the incident compromised passenger safety.

The hearing is set for 10 September, with the LTFRB expecting the company to present all necessary documents.

“Part of the discussion is the possible violation of the conditions set on the Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC), particularly on the safety of the passengers,” the agency said in a statement.

The LTFRB also invited the bus driver and conductor, who are expected to provide explanations regarding the incident.

Under the SCO, the bus company was given three days from receipt of the document to explain why its CPC should not be suspended or canceled over the incident.

“Failure on the part of the respondent to appear before the Hearing Officer and file an Answer shall be considered as a waiver on its part to be heard and shall cause the imposition of a penalty in the amount of Five Thousand Pesos (P5,000.00),” the SCO read.