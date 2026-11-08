LTO summons bus driver, operator over fatal Quezon accident

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued show-cause orders against the driver and operator of a passenger bus involved in a fatal accident in Atimonan, Quezon, on 5 November.

Police reports said the bus was traveling along the northbound lane of Maharlika Highway in Barangay Tagbakin at around 5 a.m. when its engine cover detached and struck a pedestrian waiting by the roadside for a ride to Manila.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Doña Marta Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

In a show-cause order dated 7 November, the LTO directed the driver and operator to appear before its Central Office Intelligence and Investigation Division on 13 November to submit sworn statements, explanations and supporting documents regarding the alleged reckless driving violation.

The bus operator is also facing charges of employing a reckless driver and breaching franchise conditions.

The LTO said the driver's license may be suspended or revoked if its final decision finds him an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.